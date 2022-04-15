Teen robbed, shot while leaving store; drives to home for help

Police said the teen was leaving the store when he was ambushed by the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen was leaving a store when he was robbed by several people, and shot in the leg, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 7900 block of West Military Drive.

The teen was able to drive to a home in the 900 block of Pleasure Park. It's unclear if that is the victim's home.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. No arrests were reported.