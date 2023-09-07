Teen playing with gun accidentally shoots himself in foot, police say

Officials are not sure where he got the weapon from.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen who was playing with a gun accidentally shot himself in the foot, according to police.

Police and fire officials responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 14400 block of Old Somerset Road near Von Ormy Road on the southwest side of town for reports of a shooting in progress.

According to a police sergeant at the scene, a 16-year-old was playing with a weapon and accidentally shot himself in the foot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating how the young man got ahold of the gun.

No further information was available.

