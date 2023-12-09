Teen ordered detained, accused of crashing into SAPD officer

Teen's attorney asked for him to be released to family.

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old boy accused of crashing a stolen car into a San Antonio Police vehicle head on and injuring an officer has been ordered detained.

The teen appeared before Juvenile Judge William Cruz Shaw Monday morning, after the Sunday evening crash in the parking lot of an east side motel near I-10 and Ackerman Road.

Prosecutors told the judge the officer was hospitalized with a concussion and that he was dazed and vomiting after the crash with serious injuries.

Police said the teen was driving the stolen car with other teen passengers in the car at the time.

Prosecutors asked the judge to order the teen detained because they said he is already on probation for a previous charge and has been failing drug screens.

The teen's attorney told the judge the crash may not have been the teen's fault and that he should be released to his parents.

The teen remained silent when Shaw asked if he had anything to say in his defense. Shaw admonished the teen about the seriousness of the charges and ordered him detained, saying he was not allowing himself to be adequately supervised and he may be a danger to himself or others.