SAN ANTONIO — A teenager killed in a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the city's northeast side on Monday night has been identified.

Jacore Rodriguez Hendricks, 17, was fatally shot in the chest at the Admiral Apartments in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive, not far from Walzem Road, around 11:30 pm Monday.

Police found Hendricks dead at the scene and two others shot nearby.

One of the survivors was shot in the back three times outside of a black Mustang in the same complex. The other survivor was shot in the stomach and was found running on Walzem Road.

Investigators are working to see if the survivors were responsible for the shooting of the man who was found dead in the apartment complex or if they are victims as well.

Police have questioned both men who said they were shot for "no reason".

Hendricks death has been ruled a homicide.

