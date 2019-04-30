SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is dead and two other people in critical condition after a three-vehicle accident on I-35 Sunday.

This was the scene Sunday night on the upper level northbound lanes: Police said a truck slammed into a car that was stopped on the interstate. The car was then pushed into an SUV. A woman in the backseat of the car died at the hospital.

She has been identified as 18-year-old Tais Hinojosa. She is from Robstown, Texas and is a 2018 graduate of Robstown High School.

The driver and front seat passenger sustained serious injuries.

At least 9 emergency vehicles were at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.