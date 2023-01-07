Teen injured following shooting near downtown, police say

An altercation happened outside of a bar which led to the shooting and a 19-year-old being injured near downtown, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old female was injured after being shot near downtown Saturday morning, officials say.

A little before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 300 block of North Santa Rosa at the Children's Hospital after receiving word that a 19-year-old female showed up with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was shot in the 800 block of Ruiz Street, then driven to the hospital.

Details are limited, but what police do know is that some type of altercation happened outside of a bar on Ruiz Street when shots were fired.