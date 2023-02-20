Teen injured after vehicle slams into house, deputies say

The deputy followed the vehicle and came upon the aftermath of the car hitting the house.

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a vehicle ran a stop sign and slammed into a house, injuring one teenager Monday morning, Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

BCSO says a deputy patrolling the area observed the vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign and run through the intersection near Glen Fair Drive in northeast Bexar County. The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle sped away.

The deputy followed the vehicle and came upon the aftermath of the car hitting the house. The vehicle struck the garage of the house, which had no residents in it at the time.

Three teenagers were found inside of the vehicle, one of which sustained serious injuries and was transported to BAMC.



The vehicle was found to be reported stolen. The investigation ongoing at this time. BSCO says charges are pending.

