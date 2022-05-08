Teen injured after exchanging gunfire with police near Lackland AFB

Police said the teen started shooting at them first, which resulted in shots being fired back. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old is in the hospital after firing at officers Thursday night, officials said.

It started when San Antonio police found out the suspect shot at his girlfriend's vehicle. Because they knew who his dad was, they went to his house and waited for him. When the suspect saw police, he fled.

That’s when officers started following the teen. SAPD police chief William McManus said when the suspect made it to an overpass on SW Military Drive near Kelly Field, he got out of the car and began shooting at officers.

Officers shot back at him, hitting him multiple times.

“There were four, maybe five officers involved in the shooting. They had between one and five years. Again, this is preliminary right now,” Chief McManus said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.