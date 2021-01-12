Teen in hospital after being shot in chest during argument

Police say two teenage girls got into a fight when one of them pulled a gun out and shot the other.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen girl is in the hospital after being shot in the chest during an argument with another teenage girl Tuesday night, police say.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Greencrest for a shooting, police say.

SAPD says a 16-year-old girl got into some type of disagreement with another teenage girl in front of her house. The other teen shot the victim in the chest.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.