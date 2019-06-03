SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition at University Hospital after he was shot on the city's southwest side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD said around 11 pm Tuesday, the victim and two other men were pulling up to a residence in the 2600 block of Quintana Road when a car pulled up and fired shots toward their vehicle.

The victim was shot in the back of his shoulder while sitting in the back seat. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect's fled the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is the second teen who was shot on the city's south side Tuesday night.

