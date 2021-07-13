Teen in critical condition after being hit on west side

The crash scene on Culebra Road near Callaghan Road is still under investigation. Police said the driver reported hearing a thud. The teen has not been identified.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the west side. Police said the unidentified teen may live in the area.

Officers from the San Antonio Police Department arrived at the scene on Culebra Road near Callaghan Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. A mangled bicycle could be seen under a Jeep in the middle of the road. Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound.

The teen, who is believed to be about 14 to 18 years old, was transported to the hospital.

Cory Schuler, a Public Information Officer for SAPD, said charges are not expected to be filed. He said the driver reported hearing a thud.

Detectives are working to verify the victim's identity and contact his family.