Teen in critical condition after being hit by a car on the south side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A teen with special needs is now in critical condition after being hit by a car on the south side late Thursday night.

The accident happened at South Flores around 10 p.m.

Police say the 16-year-old and his mother got into an argument and the teen ran into the street. That is when he was hit by a car.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police say the driver of the car that hit him did stop to help the family and will not face charges.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

