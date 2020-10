Police said they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen was shot, but it's not clear who shot him or why, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on Southwest 28th Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said they have no suspect information and the victim was not cooperating. No other injuries were reported.