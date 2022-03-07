Teen in hospital after being shot in drive-by in west San Antonio

The teen was shot three times and taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A teen is recovering in the hospital after being shot three times in a drive by on the west side Sunday morning, officials say.

Around 2 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the intersection of SW 36th Street and Castroville for a reported shooting.

Police said a teen was sitting in a vehicle at the intersection when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The teen was shot three times and taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle sped away but SAPD's Eagle helicopter was in the area and able to find a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle. Officers pulled the vehicle over and detained two people, but SAPD said they were not able to confirm those two individuals were the suspects but they are continuing to be questioned, officials said.