Teen hit and killed on 410 near West Military

The incident happened along the northbound lanes of 410 near W Military.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old is dead after getting hit by a car Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday along the northbound lanes of 410 near West Military.

According to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department, the woman who hit the teen said that she didn't see the victim in the roadway and crashed into him at highway speeds.

It is unclear why the teenager was in the roadway.