Teen grazed by bullet near westside park, not cooperating with police

Police found evidence of the shooting near a playground at an area park.

SAN ANTONIO — Police still have lots of questions after a shooting on the west side early Thursday morning.

SAPD was called out to the 4200 block of W Commerce around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

Officers arrived to find a teen who had been grazed by a bullet in the leg.

Police searched area around the Elmendorf Lake Park pool nearby and did find evidence of the shooting, but officers say that the victim is refusing to cooperate with investigators. His description of where the shooting actually occurred was vague.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are still investigating the incident, and say that they have no suspect in custody at this point.

