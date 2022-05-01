Teen girl recovering after accidentally shooting herself, police say

Police say no one was detained or taken into custody.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was playing with a gun when she accidentally shot herself in the shoulder Wednesday morning, police say.

At midnight, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the shooting located at some townhomes in the 4600 block of East Houston Street.

Police say the girl was playing with a gun while her parents were in another room. The gun went off and a bullet hit the girl in the shoulder, police say.