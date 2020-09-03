SAN ANTONIO — A 15 year old girl has been hospitalized after a fire at the Marbach Manor Apartments.



21 fire units responded to the fire a few minutes after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, and the incident commander says he believes the cause of the fire will be ruled accidental.

Fire officials say they found a second floor apartment in flames. The extent of the girl’s injuries is unknown at this time.



A damage estimate is pending, but officials say only two apartments in the building were damaged; one from fire and the unit below it by water.