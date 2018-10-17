SAN ANTONIO — An officer-involved shooting overnight on the west side ended with an 18-year-old dead and another person in the hospital, according to San Antonio Police.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Charles Roundtree.

According to Chief McManus, the incident started when officers responded to an assault call in the 200 block of Roberts Street just before 1:30 am Wednesday.

McManus said when they arrived there were four people in the house. Those inside began yelling at officers, according to police. One of them reached for a gun at their waistband, police said. The officer pulled his weapon and shot two people.

Roundtree was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was transported to University Hospital.

The SAPD officer behind the shooting is a five-year veteran. He's now on administrative duty, according to McManus.

