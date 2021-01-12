Teen extracted from vehicle, in critical condition, after crash on the San Antonio's southeast side | SAPD

Police say two people were in a car when the driver drove over railroad tracks and lost control of the vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen had to be extracted from a vehicle after the driver lost control and crashed into a pole Wednesday night, police say.

At 11:45 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Shane Road for a crash, police said.

SAPD says a man was driving when he drove over railroad tracks at a high rate of speed and crashed into a pole on the other side.

The 19-year-old female passenger had to be cut out of the truck and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Hospital in critical condition.