Teen extracted from vehicle, in critical condition, after crash on the San Antonio's southeast side | SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — A teen had to be extracted from a vehicle after the driver lost control and crashed into a pole Wednesday night, police say.
At 11:45 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Shane Road for a crash, police said.
SAPD says a man was driving when he drove over railroad tracks at a high rate of speed and crashed into a pole on the other side.
The 19-year-old female passenger had to be cut out of the truck and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Hospital in critical condition.
The driver was also taken to SAMMC with serious injuries and police suspect intoxication played a role in the crash.