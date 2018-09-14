Residents on Prentiss Drive in Leon Valley walked outside Thursday night to find a teen on the ground with bullet wounds in his chest.

Police received a call just after 10 p.m. for a male who was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Zachariah Bostic.

The Leon Valley Police Department is taking over the investigation after shell casings were discovered on the corner of Evers Road and Forest Moss, about a mile away. Police do not know how the man made it to Prentiss Drive. They said it was possible he ran or was dumped there.

