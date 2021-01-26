Teen dies after getting shot during aggravated robbery, police say

A suspect has been detained at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old is dead following what police believe was an aggravated robbery Monday night.

Officers were called out to a shooting in the 500 block of Belcross Street just before 8 p.m. Monday

According to an official at the scene, officers arrived and found a 15-year-old laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The teen was taken to University Hospital with a life-threatening injury. The teen later died from his wounds a UH.

Investigators believe that the teen was shot during an aggravated robbery, but details are limited at this time.