x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local News

Teen dies after getting shot during aggravated robbery, police say

A suspect has been detained at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old is dead following what police believe was an aggravated robbery Monday night. 

Officers were called out to a shooting in the 500 block of Belcross Street just before 8 p.m. Monday

According to an official at the scene, officers arrived and found a 15-year-old laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

The teen was taken to University Hospital with a life-threatening injury. The teen later died from his wounds a UH. 

Investigators believe that the teen was shot during an aggravated robbery, but details are limited at this time.

A suspect has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.