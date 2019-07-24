SAN ANTONIO — A teenager taken to the hospital last Tuesday night after an apparent fall at the La Cantera Resort has died according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

A witness said the teenage boy fell from the second floor through a window or sliding glass door. The witness said a woman was up there with the man who fell and the glass was broken.

A spokesperson from the San Antonio Fire Department said it happened at the Westin La Cantera and no other details were immediately available.

A spokesperson from the La Cantera Resort told KENS 5 they were aware of it and were working with authorities as the incident is under investigation.

