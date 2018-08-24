A teen has been detained after reportedly making a threat on social media against Highlands High School.

Leslie Price, Chief Communications Officer for SAISD, told KENS 5 that police were made aware of the threat around 11:30 Friday morning and detained the 18-year-old man they believe was responsible for it 15 minutes later.

Price said parents were notified of the threat promptly, and told KENS 5 the teen is not a student at Highlands high school.

SAISD also released the following statement in regards to the incident:

Highland High School administration today learned of a threatening social media posting and District police quickly located and detained the individual. Police are taking the individual into custody for criminal trespass and false alarm or report. At no time were students in danger. All students are safe and school is proceeding with normal operations.

It was not immediately clear if the detained individual was charged in the incident, or what the threat was.

Further details were not immediately available.

