Teen dead, father injured after vehicle crashes into house in White Settlement, police say

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A teenage girl has died and her father is seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed into their house in White Settlement on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to the crash in the 9300 block of Jason Court in a neighborhood near West Loop 820 and Interstate 30.

Police said the driver of the pickup, which was pulling a trailer, lost control, entered a backyard and then crashed through multiple bedrooms of the house.

The teen, who was pinned underneath the pickup, died at the scene, police said. Her father was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The teenager's mother was also inside the home at the time but was not seriously injured, according to police.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, later identified as 63-year-old Donald Gruber, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

A passenger who was inside the pickup told officers they had been drinking prior to the crash, police said.

The victims have not yet been identified. Police confirmed the teenager was a high school student at Saginaw ISD.

"We’ve been in conversation with the school district to make sure they have awareness because no doubt this will affect a lot of people, not only here in our community but across North Texas," White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook said.

A witness told WFAA he tried to help the victims inside the home after seeing the crash while driving by.

"I looked and there was a piece of wall missing, and I told my wife somebody drove inside the house, so I got off and went inside the house," David Sosa said.