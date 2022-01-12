Teen loses control of car, crashes into building in New Braunfels

The teen will be facing multiple charges after he's released from the hospital.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 17-year-old San Antonio teen is in police custody after he allegedly drove through the Main Plaza in New Braunfels, crashing into a building.

The crash happened around 8:30p.m. Wednesday.

New Braunfels Police said the teen was traveling on West San Antonio Street toward Main Plaza and drove through the roundabout.

He failed to navigate the turn properly and his vehicle left the roadway, causing minor damages on the Plaza, including some signage and broken tree limbs. He then crashed into the NBU building, damaging the façade of the building, including the building’s awning.

Main Plaza Traffic Crash The New Braunfels Police Department, the New Braunfels Fire Department, and City Public Works... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The teen ran off but was later caught. He is suspected of driving while intoxicated.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

He will be facing several charges once released from the hospital, including Evading on Foot, Fleeing the Scene of an Accident, and Resisting Arrest.

No other injuries were reported.

City crews worked to clear the debris from the crash which delayed traffic around Main Plaza Wednesday night.

