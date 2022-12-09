Teen convicted of Sebastian Carpio's murder transferred to adult prison

Edgar de la Cruz, 18, has been ordered by the judge to be transferred to adult prison after hours of a transfer/release hearing.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager convicted of a gruesome murder two years ago and sentenced to a juvenile facility is now being transferred to an adult prison.

He was convicted of killing Sebastian Carpio in September of 2020. He received a 20-year sentence for manslaughter and a 25-year term for aggravated robbery. The hearing Wednesday was set to determine if he would be eligible for adult parole or transferred to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Carpio's mother, Ana Maria Carpio, has been fighting for justice after her son's horrific murder.

Days after Carpio disappeared, his body was found stuffed in the trunk of a stolen car after the vehicle was set on fire in a remote pasture in west Bexar County.

Carpio says the vicious nature of the crime is a call for the man to serve the remainder of the terms he was assessed in the adult prison system. She started a change.org petition as part of a campaign to convince the judge to keep de la Cruz from getting adult parole. The petition has more than 11,000 signatures.

"He showed no remorse for my son's murder," Ana Maria Carpio said on the witness stand at Wednesday's hearing.

