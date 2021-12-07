Teen charged with murder of 16-year-old Anthony Vick Rodriguez

The 17-year-old who is accused of shooting and killing Anthony has since been identified as Antonio Arturo Rodriguez.

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of 16-year-old Anthony Vick Rodriguez.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday Oct. 17 in the 2600 block of Tillie Drive.

When police arrived, they found Anthony had been shot several times. A witness told police they heard several gunshots and saw a sedan drive away. The witness is the one who found Anthony.

The 17-year-old who is accused of shooting and killing Anthony has since been identified as Antonio Arturo Rodriguez.

Police said Antonio was a passenger in the vehicle the witness described. There were five people inside the car and Antonio was reportedly a passenger. He shot Anthony and then placed his body on the street, the affidavit says.

KENS 5 spoke to Anthony's family in October. They described him as a teen with dreams for the future. His family said he was a caring, fun-loving kid. His grandma Angelica Mendez, said he also enjoyed being active.

"I remember his little football uniform and, you know, they were always playing sports," Mendez said.

His family said he came from a large family, filled with people who love him, but now, they’re trying to come to terms with their loss.

"It's been the most difficult thing, you know, to lose a child to such a violent crime," Mendez said.

But Mendez also want to spread awareness about gun violence.

"Kids around guns and it's not, you know, there's always a tragic ending to that," Mendez said. "It's devastating all the way around. These are kids."

His grandma says they want to keep his memory alive. His family members said Rodriguez was a young kid with a smile that could light up a room, but now they are left with a void.

"He was a kid I think that wanted better. And then just really never got that opportunity, you know, to mature to that level of him making those right choices that. I know Rodriguez would have wanted to have a happy, successful [life]."