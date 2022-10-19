Teenager charged with murder stifles sobs before a juvenile judge

Defense attorney Adam LaHood asked that the teen be released on a GPS monitor.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old entered juvenile court quietly Wednesday morning, took a seat, put his face in his shackled hands and tried hard to stifle sobs.

Facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, he came to court hoping to be allowed to return home on a GPS monitor.

He left court the way he arrived -- wearing handcuffs and headed back for at least ten more days in juvenile detention.

Juveniles are not eligible for bond.

The teen is charged in connection with a brazen attack that killed 25-year-old Novita Brazil and left another woman with a gunshot wound.

It happened on Bald Mountain in far west Bexar County on October 4.

At the time, Sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens were arrested after a ten-mile car chase that reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour - attacked a house that was not their intended target, adding that the woman killed was a completely random, innocent victim.

In court, a probation official first urged that the teen be detained, as he already has a previous felony charge.

Prosecutor Marjorie Hilmo agreed, saying the teen should be considered a threat to himself and the community “based on the fact that the new offenses include a murder and the shooting up of a neighborhood.”

Hilmo told Judge Carlos Quezada the teen is not allowing himself to be adequately supervised. “We feel since he does have prior adjudication and he is picking up new felonies, similar and more serious and more violent than the felonies he has previously been adjudicated for, two of which do involve a firearm and a firearm being used.”

Giving the teen’s mother a chance to comment, Judge Quezada heard the woman ask that her son be allowed to have counseling services, as he is troubled.

Assigning blame to the other teen involved in the attack, a 14-year-old, the mother told the judge, “He got involved with this little boy and it happened so fast. That’s really not who he is.”

Wiping away tears, the teen declined to offer an explanation for the incident when the judge gave him a chance to comment.