Teen uncooperative after getting shot in thigh, police say

The incident happened Thursday night in the 4300 block of Avenida Prima.
SAN ANTONIO — A teen was shot on the northeast side Thursday night, but didn't give officers much information on what led up to the shooting. 

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Avenida Prima. 

A spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department said that when officers arrived to the scene, they found a teenager with a single gunshot wound to the thigh. 

The spokesperson said that the victim was uncooperative with officers and did not provide them with a description of the suspect. 

No further information is available at this time. 