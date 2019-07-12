SAN ANTONIO — Gabriel Gonzales, 19, has been arrested for allegedly robbing a clerk at the Isom Food Mart at gunpoint.

According to police, Gonzales barged into the Isom Food Mart late Wednesday and threatened the clerk with a gun.

Investigators say Gonzales and another man were caught on camera taking the money tray from the cash register.

The camera also recorded the license plate of the getaway car and police say when they found the car the next day, it still had the money tray inside.

Officers moved in and arrested Gonzales when they saw him get into the car.

Gonzales was already out on bond, charged with previous robberies in which victims were pepper sprayed, at the time of his arrest.