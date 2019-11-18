SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old is facing charges after New Braunfels police said he stole a truck and fled from officers Monday morning.

Police said it all started around 8:40 a.m. when police got a call from someone saying his truck had just been stolen from the 900 block of Eikel Street.

Shortly after, officers say they spotted a black Nissan Titan pickup truck at the southbound I-35 access road near Rueckle Road. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the truck sped away from officers.

The suspect eventually stopped in the 2900 block of Lonesome Creek Trail and took off on foot, according to police. Officers said the male teenager ran across a field in the direction of Voss Farms Elementary School. The school was placed in a short precautionary lockdown.

The suspect was arrested in a front parking lot of the school.

A New Braunfels police officer was injured in the ankle during the foot chase and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The teenger faces charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Causing Bodily Injury, police said. He was taken to Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Facility.