Teen confesses to murder after throwing rocks at police near San Antonio store, according to affidavit

SAN ANTONIO — According to an arrest affidavit, one teen confesses to murdering a man last month while being questioned by SAPD for an arrest made near a Dollar Tree on the northwest side Friday.

The teen is identified as 19-year-old, Segovia Sebastian who was arrested Friday for criminal mischief and evading arrest. While being questioned by SAPD officers Sebastian confessed to stabbing a man in the neck and was charged with capital murder, according to SAPD.

The affidavit says, a Dollar Store manager on the 3000 block of Fredericksburg Road requested SAPD officers stand outside as he closed fearing a teen who caused a disturbance earlier at the store would return.

As officers waited Sebastian arrived at the store and throwing rocks at them and hitting a patrol car, officers chased and arrested him, SAPD says.

While Sebastian was being questioned he confessed to committing a murder at the Sorrento Apartments on Feb. 23.

According to the affidavit, Sebastian says when he was homeless and looking for someone to rob stabbed a man in the neck three times that was sitting by himself at the apartments. Afterwards he pushed the man into the bushes and took his wallet.

Sebastian also described in detail the contents of the man's wallet as a social security card, gift cards, VIA bus card, library card and COVID vaccine card, the affidavit says.