Teen accused of starting grass fire near Brennan High School

The series of fires destroyed around six acres of brush and vegetation near the high school. No injuries were reported from the fires.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old is facing arson charges after authorities say he intentionally started a grass fire near Brennan High School Thursday.

After an extensive investigation, Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office said a 16-year-old was arrested on a charge of Arson of Vegetation on Open Space Land, a second degree felony. The suspect was taken into custody Monday. Officials confirmed the teenager is a student of the Northside Independent School District.

The investigation is still open and ongoing.