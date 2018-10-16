SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping and assaulting another man.

SAPD officer Carlos Ortiz said on Monday, Isaiah Cerna was arrested on the 400 block of Whitman Avenue on the city's south side. He said Cerna kidnapped a man, held him at his home against his will and beat him up.

Ortiz said Cerna posted a video of the assault on social media. A person who wanted to remain anonymous recognized the two individuals in the post and tipped off investigators. Cerna was arrested without incident.

"It was actually crucial that the Good Samaritan passed this info onto us. And thanks to good detective work from SAPD and officers on scene, we got the person responsible," Ortiz said.

As Cerna was being transported to the magistrates office, he spoke freely to media. He said was the victim of theft.

"He stole from me. He stole from me. He tried choking me. I can barely talk right now. He tried killing me. I had to bend him over, I got the rock and I hit him in the back of the head. And then I bring himself in my house. I let him apologize to me. I took his apology," Cerna said.

Cerna continued to say that he went to sleep and woke up to the man trying to steal from him.

"I was going to sleep because I was drinking and I was off the pills. After that, I wake up cause I feel him [expletive] digging in my pocket and I asked him, 'what the [expletive] are you doing?' And he said 'I'm trying to look for the time, Cerna. I'm trying to look for the time, Cerna.' My phone wasn't even in my pocket. He was trying to steal my money."

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. Cerna was charged with aggravated kidnapping.

