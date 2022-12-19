Teen accidentally shot in chest after friend points gun at him and says, 'I'm going to kill you'

The 16-year-old immediately called 9-1-1 to report the accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is in the hospital after a friend shot him in the chest, and according to police, both the shooter and the victim say this was an accident.

This happened just before midnight Sunday on Marbach near Military Drive on the west side of town.

Police say the two teenaged friends were playing with the gun when the 16-year-old shooter pointed the weapon at his 17-year-old friend, saying “I’m going to kill you.”

That’s when boy pulled the trigger, shooting the other boy in the chest.

The 16-year-old immediately called 9-1-1.

When police got there, the 17-year-old victim also told police it had been an accident.

Police say regardless of whether it had been an accident, the 16-year-old is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested at the scene.

The 17-year-old was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

As police continued with their investigation, they also found the gun had been stolen.

They’re still trying to figure out who may be charged over the stolen weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.