Tech Port Center + Arena to host hiring fair to fill 100 jobs

SAN ANTONIO — The company operating event and venue strategy at the Tech Port Center + Arena is hoping to hire more than 100 employees.

ASM Global will host the job fair from April 14-16. In-person interviews will be offered on site at the venue's southwest San Antonio location at 3331 General Hudnell Road.

People attending the job fair can apply early at this link. The job fair takes place Thursday, April 14 at 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tech Port Center + Arena only), Friday, April 15 at 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tech Port Center + Arena only), and Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Tech Port Center + Arena AND arena vendors, including The Big Bib BBQ, Capo's Pizzeria, and The Pantry).

"We're bringing the world's most exciting esports and concert events to San Antonio," said Eric Blockie, Tech Port Center + Arena GM. "To ensure a great guest experience, we are hiring people passionate about great guest service and entertainment!"

ASM Global is hoping to hire more than 100 positions for the following roles:

·Restaurant Manager

·Box Office Admin

·Parking Cashier

·Guest Services Associate

·Catering Supervisor

·Bar Supervisor

·Food Hall Supervisor

·Bartenders

·Event Manager

·Bar-Backs

·Bussers

·Banquet Servers

·Stewards

·Kitchen Supervisor

·Prep Cooks

·VIP Servers

·VIP experience host and hostess

·Staff Accountant

·VIP LUX Host