The English pop band announced a new 22-city tour across the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tears For Fears has announced a new tour across North America.

The British duo announced "The Tipping Point Tour Part II," a 2023 North American tour of 22 cities, Monday morning.

The tour begins June 23 in Atlantic City, making stops in New York, Toronto, Houston, Seattle and more before ending at the Hollywood Bowl in August.

The tour will make a Sacramento stop at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on July 29.

Cold War Kids will appear on the tour as the opening act.

An artist presale begins Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. and continues until Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m. Fans can sign up to access artist presale tickets online here. Registration closes Tuesday, April 4, at 9:45 a.m.

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. at TearsForFears.com.

Known for the 1980s hits "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Shout," the band released "The Tipping Point" — their first LP since 2004 — in 2022.