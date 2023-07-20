Teachers get in free at San Antonio Zoo during Appreciation Month

The annual event is presented by H-E-B.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo wants to let teachers know how much they are appreciated this month by letting them visit the zoo for free!

Teacher Appreciation Month is starting early this year, on July 24. Texas teachers will receive a free Standard Admission ticket to San Antonio Zoo and 50% off Standard Admission for up to four guests on the day of their visit.

"Teachers play a vital role in our community by educating and inspiring our young leaders of tomorrow,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "San Antonio Zoo's vision of securing a future for wildlife would not be possible without the support of our teachers, classrooms, and future conservationists. Teachers inspire a love for learning, and we look forward to partnering with H-E-B to celebrate them all month long."

To qualify for the discount, you must be an active teacher in any school district in the state of Texas, employed by an accredited pre-K-12 public, a private, or parochial school in the state of Texas, provide a driver’s license AND one of the following items:

Copy of Teachers Certificate

Photo ID/Badge from school district/school

Teacher Appreciation Month runs from July 24 until August 31.

For more information about the zoo's teacher appreciation month and August events at San Antonio Zoo, visit https://sazoo.org/zoo-events/teacher-appreciation/.

