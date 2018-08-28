SAN ANTONIO — A Bush Middle School teacher was bitten by a snake in a grassy area near the school on Monday, according to the principal.

Principal Gary Comalander said the teacher was bitten around 7 am Monday in an area students typically don't walk in.

The employee was treated by EMS and is expected to be okay.

Northeast Independent School District Pest Control searched the area and didn't find any more snakes.

Football practices and physical education classes will continue as scheduled.

