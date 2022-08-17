x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Teen who ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio believed to be in Austin

Officials say Alexis Sorrentino, 17, has ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista. She is believed to be in danger.
Credit: Travis County Sheriff's Office

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old. 

TCSO said Alexis Sorrentino, who also goes by Marissa Sorrentino, ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio and is believed to be in the Austin area, with ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista. 

The sheriff's office said she may be in danger. 

Sorrentino is identified as a white female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Much-needed rainfall expected for Central Texas

Report: Average apartment rents in the Austin area have hit an all-time high

American and JetBlue suspending some nonstop routes from Austin airport

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man accused of waving gun near North East ISD school

Before You Leave, Check This Out