Taylor Swift tickets for Houston concerts on sale for as much as $18,337, TickPick says

If you are still hoping to find tickets for T-Swift's shows at NRG, be prepared to shell out big bucks.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — If you had any doubts about the passion fans have for pop megastar Taylor Swift, here's more proof.

As of Wednesday, the average price paid for tickets to one of Swift's three shows at NRG Stadium this weekend is over $1,000, according to TickPick.

The cheapest seats are going for more than $700.

And the most expensive Houston tickets listed for T-Swift are a whopping $18,337, according to TickPick.com!

Here's how the three Houston shows compared as of Wednesday afternoon, according to TickPick.

Taylor Swift ticket prices

Friday, April 21

Cheapest: $838

Average: $1,075

Highest: $18,337

Saturday, April 22

Cheapest: $969

Average: $1,237

Highest: $20,503

Sunday, April 23

Cheapest: $778

Average: $1,085

Highest: $18,337

If you think that's outrageous, the H-Town prices are lower than the cheapest seats in some cities coming up on Swift's Eras Tour.

Nashville: $1,179

Philadelphia: $1,523

Foxborough: $1,556

Chicago: $1,599

Related Articles Taylor Swift in Houston: What to know before the shows

How long does the Taylor Swift concert last?

There's no question Swift puts on great shows that are a lot longer than most performers. It lasts around three hours, according to the Wall Street Journal, and she plays 44 songs, including two secret songs that vary with every show.

Fans say it's worth it.

“It’s an experience like no other. This will be my fourth concert in a decade of hers," Vicki Jackman said.

NRG Stadium will have a clear bag policy in effect

That means bags must be no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and must be completely clear. Guests can also bring a small clutch purse that’s no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle or strap. If the clutch purse fits those dimensions, it doesn’t have to be clear.

NRG Stadium parking

NRG Park parking lots will open at noon on April 21, 22 and 23.

Parking at NRG Stadium on the night of the Taylor Swift concerts is $40 per space at the gate and it's all cashless. You can pay with credit, Apple or Google Pay. On their website, NRG Stadium says that parking rates can change without notice and there's no in and out access.

All NRG lots (Blue, Orange, Green, Red, Purple, and Yellow) will be open. ADA Parking will be available in the Blue Lot.

NRG Stadium parking is on a first come, first serve basis. There is no pre-paid parking. If you buy a spot beforehand, it's likely a lot off of the NRG Park property, which means there may be a lot of walking involved.

Take the rail to NRG Stadium

METRO rail is an option for getting to the Taylor Swift concert. You can get info on the METRO rail here.

Will METRO have special shuttles or Park & Rides?

No. According to METRO, it will open its South Fannin lot as a special event lot. For $20 per vehicle, drivers can park there and ride METRORail to the NRG Park stop for free.



