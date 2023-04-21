'Taylor-gating': Swifties get to Houston concert hours early to trade friendship bracelets

In case you're wondering why Taylor Swift fans "make the friendship bracelets," the answer is easy. She told them to!

HOUSTON — The weekend that Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for is finally here!

Swift arrived in Houston Friday for three sold-out shows at NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version), as the county dubbed it, and Swifties are head over heels with excitement.

Tens of thousands of Swifties arrived early to soak up the experience and trade friendship bracelets with other fans.

The bracelets became a thing during the Eras Tour thanks to Swift's song "You're On Your Own, Kid," which includes the line "So make the friendship bracelets."

So they did, of course!

KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith spent the afternoon trading bracelets and chatting with the Swifties.

"I think we started in February. I was very enthusiastic. I went to Hobby Lobby, spent, like, $60 on bracelet stuff. We were really excited," Hania told her. "Most of them are just song titles. We have 'Betty,' 'Clean,' 'Paper Rings,' etc."

"It felt like I was healing my inner child by doing it, honestly. It was so therapeutic to do it and feel like a kid again," Samantha said.

"Absolutely! We've got bracelets here all day long. We're Taylor-gating in the parking lot," Julia said.

"This is such a fun part of the experience," Lucy said. "I've been excited. I started making bracelets, like, three months ago.

"I've already met so many people trading friendship bracelets and no one makes fun of you or anything," Josie told us.

For Swifties, they're all just one big, happy family.

"It's a really close-knit community of people who take her songs and kind of interpret them as their own and relate it to their lives," Kaitlyn explained. "And it makes them feel like they're not alone in whatever they're going through. It's like a community."

Along with trading bracelets, the Swifties had a ball showing off the outfits representing the different eras of her music. Some spent months planning out every last detail.