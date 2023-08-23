The lyrics and evolution of Taylor Swift will now being taught at this Houston university

Rice University joins the growing list of colleges now offering classes about the superstar.

HOUSTON — A bit of news that should be music to the ears of Swifties in Houston!

Rice University is joining the growing list of colleges that are now offering classes on superstar Taylor Swift.

The course is called "Miss Americana: Lyrics and Evolution of Taylor Swift" and will discuss the nuances of her lyrics as well as the evolution of each one of her 10 albums.

Last year, the University of Texas at Austin joined in on the fun by offering a new course called "Literary Contests and Contexts - The Taylor Swift Songbook."

Texas State University also jumped on the trend of using pop culture to educate students by offering a class on Harry Styles.