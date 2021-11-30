Four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Taylor

According to the Taylor Police Department, officers responded to a residence at 616 Symes St. around 1 p.m. for a welfare check.

TAYLOR, Texas — Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Taylor on Tuesday afternoon.

The Taylor Fire Department assisted officers with forcing entry into the residence, police said.

Once inside, officers found four dead bodies – a 45-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 57-year-old man. All of the victims had suffered gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was a murder-suicide.

The Taylor Police Department will release the names of the victims and suspects following identification and notification of next-of-kin.