Four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas — Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Taylor on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Taylor Police Department, officers responded to a residence at 616 Symes St. around 1 p.m. for a welfare check.
The Taylor Fire Department assisted officers with forcing entry into the residence, police said.
Once inside, officers found four dead bodies – a 45-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 57-year-old man. All of the victims had suffered gunshot wounds to the head, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was a murder-suicide.
Assisting the Taylor Police Department are the Williamson County Crime Scene Unit, the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division, the Texas Rangers and the Williamson County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace.
The Taylor Police Department will release the names of the victims and suspects following identification and notification of next-of-kin.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Houston man who used $1.6 million in COVID relief money to buy Lambo, other luxury items is going to prison