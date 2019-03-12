SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Commissioners approved hundreds of thousands of dollars to help with the San Antonio Symphony's 2019-2020 season.

The local performing arts program has faced funding problems in the past, and the city, county and donors have come together each time to balance its budget.

During their December 3 meeting, County Commissioners approved $350,000 to go toward the program.

According to county documents, Bexar County has already contributed $300,000 to the program this fiscal year.

More than $700,000 in tax dollars was given to the San Antonio Symphony by commissioners last year.

County Judge Nelson Wolff says performing arts programs are "critical" to the community, but expensive to run and the county approves money each year to help with operating expenses and educational programs.

The money will be used to help cover security, custodial services, stagehands, and musician salaries.

Judge Wolff said that the county also gives about $100,000 to Ballet San Antonio and gives some support to other programs housed inside of the Tobin Center.

The county reportedly supports programs like this because of the value they provide for the community and the appeal it offers to prospective employers.