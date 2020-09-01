SAN ANTONIO — Tax time is upon us!

The average tax refund this year is more than $3,000. Some people who were expecting more might be tempted to fudge the numbers and increase that refund.

Michael Devine, the local IRS spokesperson told KENS 5, "Mistakes are usually you filed your tax return and you got another W-2 that you didn't claim, so you're going to get a letter in the mail. It can be as simple as somebody trying to claim a tax credit that they are not entitled to."

When it comes to audits, the IRS says less than half of a percent of individual filers will be audited.

The reason?

Devine said, "Last year we got about 155 million tax returns; 90 percent of those were filed electronically. Even more were prepared on a computer and those are the most accurate returns."

Here are the top four red flags that trigger an audit:

Not reporting all of your income Breaking the rules on foreign accounts Blurring the lines on business expenses Earning more than $200,000

And here are four big reasons why you shouldn't cheat on your taxes:

First, getting audited. It's time-consuming and the IRS could go back through six years of taxes

Second, tax fraud carries heavy penalties. If you falsify any information, they can fine you up to $250,000.

Three, criminal charges are possible. Tax fraud is a felony and punishable by up to five years behind bars. Failing to report foreign bank and financial accounts might result in up to 10 years in prison.

And finally, you could miss out on a mortgage or loan if you under-report your income.

If you do commit fraud and they catch you, Devine says, "We are going to ask you to justify the information on that return. If you can great. If you can't then there could be penalties and interest involved."

KENS 5 ran a Twitter poll and found that close to 19 percent of those responding said they have considered cheating on their taxes.

Devine added, "Trying to steal from the government's tax money, don't do it. It's just not a smart thing to do."