SAN ANTONIO — A task force investigation uncovered a load of fake IDs and other forgeries.

42-year old Ashly Lyles is facing several charges; court records indicate Lyles was found with a stash of documents belonging to other people.

They say she also had a computer, a printer, a credit card reading device and she appeared to be running a mobile printing operation.

She was arrested and charged after the victims told investigators she had no permission to have their property.

Her bonds total $20,000.

