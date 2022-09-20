No one injured after dozens of bullets hit west-side home in 'targeted' attack

Three women and a child were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say nobody was injured after a spray of bullets hit a west-side home overnight. Police believe the home was targeted.

It happened around 2:28 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Waverly Avenue near N. General McMullen Drive.

Police were called out to the location for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found dozens of shell casings on the street.

Luckily, the three women and the child who were inside the home were not injured.

Officers said that they also checked neighboring homes and the homes in the rear of the "targeted" home for injuries and thankfully found no one was hit.

Police say they found at least 50 bullet casings from three different caliber weapons and say that approximately 30 bullets hit the occupied home, and three hit the car parked there.

A witness told police that they saw five men park a car down the street and then ran to the house and shoot at it, then ran back to the car and drive away.

Police say they are pulling video from neighboring homes in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

