If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, Target has announced it plans to hire more than 120,000 people nationwide.

The chain says the seasonal hires will stock shelves, work the registers and pack online orders.

Target says it will hold hiring events at its stores next month. The events will be held on October 12-14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You may have the opportunity to interview on the spot and receive a job offer during the weekend event, Target said online.

According to Target’s website, there are 13 locations in the San Antonio area.

For more information about seasonal employment at Target, visit their website.

© 2018 KENS